Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège- Pionsat 1984 - 1988
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 1988 - 1991
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Aubiere 1991 - 1993
IUP MIAGE LABRI- Bordeaux 1993 - 1995
Université Montpellier Ii- Montpellier
DESS CTCI1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Cohéris-atix - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 1996 - 1998
ISABELLE DAFFIX - Consultante (Profession libérale)- Pegomas 1998 - 2003
ADDAX INFORMATIQUE - Développeuse (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2000 - 2003
CERTIAM - Développeuse (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2000 - 2001
SITA EQUANT - Développeuse (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2001 - 2003
ADDAX IT PACIFIC - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Sydney
Consultant Avant-vente2003 - 2005
Coca-cola - Développeuse (Informatique)- SYDNEY 2005 - 2005
Qualityworld - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Monte carlo
Chef de Projet2005 - 2006
QANTAS - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Sydney
Chef de Projet/Developpeur2006 - 2007
UNSW - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Sydney
Chef de Projet (University of New South Wales)2007 - 2007
Sopra - Informaticienne (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
Chef de projet2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Isabelle DAFFIX FERREIRA (DAFFIX)
Vit à :
PEYMEINADE, France
Née le :
15 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariee, nous avons un enfant et nous sommes de retour en France...
Profession :
Chef de Projet
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Australie - Chine - France - Grèce - Italie - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie