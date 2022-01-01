Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de NiceLe résultat du brevet à Peymeinade

Isabelle DAFFIX FERREIRA (DAFFIX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cohéris-atix  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1996 - 1998

  • ISABELLE DAFFIX  - Consultante (Profession libérale)

     -  Pegomas 1998 - 2003

  • ADDAX INFORMATIQUE  - Développeuse (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 2000 - 2003

  • CERTIAM  - Développeuse (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 2000 - 2001

  • SITA EQUANT  - Développeuse (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 2001 - 2003

  • ADDAX IT PACIFIC  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Sydney

    Consultant Avant-vente

    2003 - 2005

  • Coca-cola  - Développeuse (Informatique)

     -  SYDNEY 2005 - 2005

  • Qualityworld  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Monte carlo

    Chef de Projet

    2005 - 2006

  • QANTAS  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Sydney

    Chef de Projet/Developpeur

    2006 - 2007

  • UNSW  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Sydney

    Chef de Projet (University of New South Wales)

    2007 - 2007

  • Sopra  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS

    Chef de projet

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis mariee, nous avons un enfant et nous sommes de retour en France...

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :