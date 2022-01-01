Isabelle DENEYRAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE VIC SUR CERE- Vic sur cere 1984 - 1991
-
Collège Jean De La Fontaine- Vic sur cere 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Raymond Cortat- Aurillac 1996 - 2000
-
Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie- Aurillac
ATTACHE COMMERCIAL2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
BASKET BALL VICOIS- Vic sur cere 1989 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle DENEYRAT
-
Vit à :
VIC SUR CERE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employée commerciale