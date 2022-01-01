Isabelle HOUSPIE (CANONNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Cysoing 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Francisco Ferrer- Lille
Preparation au CAP- BEP vente action marchande1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnelle Sonia Delaunay- Lomme
Preparation au Bac Prof vente représentation1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Boulangerie Fievet - Vendeuse en boulangerie (Autre)- Lille 1991 - 1993
-
DIRAMODE PIMKIE - Preparatrice de commandes (Production)- Wasquehal 1994 - 1997
-
CYRILLUS - Preparatrice de commandes (Production)- Tourcoing 1997 - 1998
-
Boulangerie La Feuillantine - Vendeuse en boulangerie (Autre)- Wasquehal 1998 - 2008
-
Leader Price - Caissiere (Autre)- LOISON SOUS LENS 2008 - 2009
-
Boulangerie Gobert - Vendeuse en boulangerie (Autre)- La bassee 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle HOUSPIE (CANONNE)
-
Vit à :
VIOLAINES, France
-
Née le :
24 déc. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me reconnaissais n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Profession :
Vendeuse en boulangerie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)