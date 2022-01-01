Isabelle MÉTÉNIER (ISABELLE MÉTÉNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- La celle saint cloud 1968 - 1973
-
Lycée Pierre Corneille- La celle saint cloud 1973 - 1979
-
Lycée P. Suger- Vaucresson 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle MÉTÉNIER (ISABELLE MÉTÉNIER)
-
Vit à :
LA CELLE SAINT CLOUD, France
-
Née le :
12 sept. 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Isabelle MÉTÉNIER (ISABELLE MÉTÉNIER) a ajouté Lycée P. Suger à son parcours scolaire
-
Isabelle MÉTÉNIER (ISABELLE MÉTÉNIER) a ajouté Lycée Pierre Corneille à son parcours scolaire
-
Isabelle MÉTÉNIER (ISABELLE MÉTÉNIER) a ajouté ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE à son parcours scolaire