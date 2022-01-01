Isabelle NEGRI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Isabelle NEGRI

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA TOUR D'AIGUES, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1971 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante commerciale

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages