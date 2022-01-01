Isabelle PORHIEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOUVELLE VILLE- Lorient 1975 - 1979
-
ECOLE KERMELO- Lorient 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient
Terminale E1984 - 1987
-
Iut Génie Des Procédés- Saint nazaire
DUT Génie Chimique1987 - 1989
-
Université De Technologie De Compiègne- Compiegne
Génie Chimique - Option Industrie Agro-Alimentaire1990 - 1993
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes
Master SIGAT2009 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE- Lorient 1980 - 1986
-
Karaté Club De Creil- Creil 1990 - 1992
-
C.k.f 78 Conflans-sainte-honorine- Conflans sainte honorine 1992 - 1993
-
CSMPQ- Rouen 1993 - 1994
-
CLUB SUBAQUATIQUE ROUEN- Rouen 1995 - 1996
-
A.c.e.l.- Chartres
Elève pilote2000 - 2003
-
Bagad Kastell-geron- Chateaugiron 2005 - 2006
-
MJC- Servon sur vilaine 2006 - maintenant
-
Musique De Domagné- Domagne 2007 - maintenant
-
Centre équestre De Mont Morel- Chateaubourg 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Société Des Tuyaux Bonna - Responsable Laboratoire (Production)- Conflans sainte honorine 1989 - 1990
-
Bonbons Barnier - Responsable de production (Production)- Saint etienne du rouvray 1993 - 1996
-
RECKITT BENCKISER FRANCE - Responsable Planning et Logistique (Production)- Chartres 1996 - 2004
-
MARINE HARVEST FRANCE - Responsable Planning et Approvisionnement (Production)- Chateaugiron 2004 - 2005
-
Delphi - Texton - Responsable Approvisionnement (Production)- Saint aubin du cormier 2006 - 2007
-
Cabinet Grueau - Géomètre Topographe (Autre)- Bruz 2007 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle PORHIEL
-
Vit à :
SERVON SUR VILAINE, France
-
Née le :
13 févr. 1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
