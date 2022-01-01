Isabelle PRENEY (ISABELLE PRENEY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Rouen 1987 - 1988
-
Collège Henri Becquerel- Chatillon coligny 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Bernard Palissy - Ancien "lycée Mixte"- Gien 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Buffon- Paris 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle PRENEY (ISABELLE PRENEY)
-
Vit à :
SAINT-SULPICE-LA-POINTE, France
-
Née le :
27 oct. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Isabelle PRENEY (ISABELLE PRENEY) a ajouté Collège Saint-dominique à son parcours scolaire
-
Isabelle PRENEY (ISABELLE PRENEY) a ajouté Collège Henri Becquerel à son parcours scolaire
-
Isabelle PRENEY (ISABELLE PRENEY) a ajouté Lycée Bernard Palissy - Ancien "lycée Mixte" à son parcours scolaire
-
Isabelle PRENEY (ISABELLE PRENEY) a ajouté Lycée Buffon à son parcours scolaire