Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Perdtemps (Gex)- Gex 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Le Turet- Gex 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée International- Ferney voltaire 1998 - 2001
-
Université Jean Moulin- Lyon3- Lyon 2001 - 2002
-
Institut D'etudes Politiques De Lyon- Lyon 2002 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Pureagency.com - Responsable Marketing Web (Marketing)- Aubervilliers 2007 - 2009
-
Yahoo - Marketing manager (Marketing)- PARIS 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle VIOT
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable marketing
Situation familiale :
en union libre