Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PAUL LANGEVIN- Beuvrages 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Beuvrages 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Watteau- Valenciennes 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 1992 - 1993
-
COUR NOTRE DAME DES ANGES- Belfort 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Eclaireurs Eclaireuses Unionistes De France- Valenciennes
Louvette, Ã©claireuse, responsable louveteaux1979 - 1993
-
ECLAIREUSES ECLAIREURS UNIONISTES DE FRANCE- Belfort
responsable louveteaux avec Marine Poirrier nÃ©e Feuerbach1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Rpi Rougegoutte/vescemont- Rougegoutte
EmployÃ©e + bibliothÃ©caire1995 - 1998
-
Rpi Rougegoutte/vescemont- Rougegoutte
ATSEM2003 - 2006
-
Boucherie Charcuterietraiteur "chez Jérôme" - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Giromagny
SecrÃ©taire/Traiteur2007 - maintenant
-
STPI ETUPES - GESTIONNAIRE DE PAIE (Autre)- Etupes 2009 - maintenant
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci - Gestionnaire intÃ©rimaire (ComptabilitÃ©)- Belfort 2012 - 2013
-
Lycée Courbet - SecrÃ©taire et assistante compta (ComptabilitÃ©)- Belfort 2013 - 2014
-
Lycée Follereau - SecrÃ©taire direction adjointe (Administratif)- Belfort 2014 - 2014
-
Collège Lou Blazer - SecrÃ©tariat Ã©lÃ¨ves (Administratif)- Montbeliard 2014 - 2014
-
LYCEE CONDORCET - SecrÃ©tariat EmployÃ©s de Vie Scolaire (Administratif)- Belfort 2014 - 2015
-
Inspection Académique - SecrÃ©taire EmployÃ©s de Vie Scolaire (Administratif)- Belfort 2014 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Isabelle VOILAND (FERNANDEZ)
-
Vit Ã :
GIROMAGNY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
7 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée. J'ai 2 enfants : Quentin et Lucas
Profession :
Gestionnaire comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
CorÃ©e du Sud - France - GrÃ¨ce - Tunisie
Bolivie - Cuba - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - PÃ©rou - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal
-
