RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Graveson
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GRAVESON- Graveson 1992 - 2000
-
Collège René Cassin- Tarascon 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Alphonse Daudet- Tarascon 2004 - 2008
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 2008 - 2009
-
Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication- Saint raphael 2009 - 2010
-
Licence Pro Production Et Diffusion Télévisuelles Autonome- Saint raphael 2010 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :IsmaÃ«l OTMANI
-
Vit Ã :
GRAVESON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI a ajoutÃ© Licence Pro Production Et Diffusion Télévisuelles Autonome Ã son parcours scolaire
-
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI a ajoutÃ© Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication Ã son parcours scolaire
-
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI a ajoutÃ© Iut Nancy Charlemagne (nancy Ii) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI a ajoutÃ© Lycée Alphonse Daudet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI a ajoutÃ© Collège René Cassin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
IsmaÃ«l OTMANI a ajoutÃ© Ecole Graveson Ã son parcours scolaire