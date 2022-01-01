Jacqueline LALLEMAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Mainguy-guehenno- Bondy 1978 - 1983
Collège Jean Renoir- Bondy 1983 - 1987
Collège Jean Renoir- Bondy 1983 - 1993
Lycée Jean Renoir- Bondy 1987 - 1991
Lycée Polyvalent Régional Voillaume- Aulnay sous bois 1993 - 1995
Lycée Voillaume- Aulnay sous bois
D.E.C.F. / D.E.S.C.F.1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Honeywell - Comptable (Comptabilité)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1995 - 2000
ALLIEDSIGNAL - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Levallois perret 1995 - 2000
ALLIED SIGNAL - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Drancy 1995 - 2000
TECHNOLOGIES - Chef comptable (Comptabilité)- Courbevoie 2000 - 2002
Triumph France - Responsable administratif et financier (Finance)- Croissy beaubourg 2003 - 2008
Bois & Chiffons International - Responsable administratif et financier (Finance)- Noisy le grand 2008 - 2011
DORMA GROUPE FRANCE - Contrôleur de Gestion (Contrôle de gestion)- Creteil 2012 - 2012
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jacqueline LALLEMAND
Vit à :
BRY SUR MARNE, France
Née le :
22 nov. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable administratif et financier
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
