Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aiffres ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans les Deux-Sèvres ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.

Jacqueline PAYET-AYRAULT (JEANDEMANGE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

  • Colonie

     -  Saint gilles croix de vie 1956 - 1958

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Passionnée d'imagerie en astronomie et découverte de logiciels pour le traitement des images.

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :