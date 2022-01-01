RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aiffres ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans les Deux-Sèvres ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Notre Dame De La Couldre (Parthenay)- Parthenay 1950 - 1952
ECOLE WILSON- Parthenay 1952 - 1954
ECOLE GUTENBERG- Parthenay 1954 - 1960
Cours Complémentaire- Parthenay 1961 - 1963
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1963 - 1965
Parcours de vacances
Colonie- Saint gilles croix de vie 1956 - 1958
Parcours entreprise
Panzani- PARTHENAY 1966 - 1967
HERVE THERMIQUE- Parthenay 1968 - 1971
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jacqueline PAYET-AYRAULT (JEANDEMANGE)
Vit à :
AIFFRES, France
Née en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Passionnée d'imagerie en astronomie et découverte de logiciels pour le traitement des images.
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
