Jacques-Antoine FEDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Alten  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages