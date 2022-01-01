Jacques-Antoine FEDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Colombes 1984 - 1986
-
ECOLE LES PLATANES- Saint just saint rambert 1986 - 1988
-
AUGUSTE RENOIR- Bougival 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Passy Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1990 - 1996
-
Lycée Blanche De Castille- Le chesnay 1996 - 1998
-
ESIEE- Champs sur marne 1998 - 2000
-
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (Isg)- Paris 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Alten - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jacques-Antoine FEDON
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
5 déc. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre