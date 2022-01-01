Jacques VITRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lisieux
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sacre Coeur (Iffendic)- Iffendic 1963 - 1969
Collège Assomption- Rennes 1969 - 1972
Ecole D'agriculture- Derval 1972 - 1976
FONTLONGUE- Miramas 1976 - 1978
INSTITUT AGRICOLE DE FONTLONGUE- Miramas
BTS Technico-Commercial TRA.DI.CO.P.A. Transformation et Distribution des Produits Agricoles1976 - 1978
Institut Agricole De Fontlongue- Miramas
BTS Technico-Commercial TRA.DI.CO.P.A. Transformation et Distribution des Produits Agricoles1976 - 1978
AFPA DE CAEN- Caen
Analyste Programmeur en TÃ©lÃ©traitement et Conversationnel1984 - 1985
Iut Licence Pro Gestion De Production Et Qualité- Caen 1999 - 2000
Parcours de vacances
Colonie Les Rimains- Cancale 1964 - 1967
Parcours club
Mille Club- Iffendic 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
Leclerc - Stagiaire (Autre)- Rennes
Ancien magasin Rue de Dinan.1977 - 1977
RALLYE - Stagiaire Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- Chartres 1979 - 1980
HYPER RALLYE - Stagiaire Chef de rayon alimentaire (Commercial)- Luce 1979 - 1980
Géant - A l'ouverture du RALLYE (pas certain de la date) (Autre)- VALS PRES LE PUY 1980 - 1980
-
Rallye - Implantation et dÃ©marrage Hyper (Commercial)- Vals pres le puy
Ouverture du magasin (je ne sais plus trop la date ?...). Actuellement "GÃ©ant"1980 - 1980
Rallye - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Boissy saint leger
Chef de rayon Epicerie1980 - 1982
Centre E Leclerc - Chef Alimentaire (Commercial)- Lisieux 1982 - 1984
-
IN CONCEPT - Analyste Programmeur (Informatique)- Cairon
Ancienne "Informatique Normande" Ã Caen1985 - 1988
Snc / Febor - Analyste Programmeur (Informatique)- Bernay 1988 - 1988
CAROLINE ROHMER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lisieux 1988 - 1991
-
CAROLINE ROHMER - Responsable Planning - RÃ©appros - Ordo (Production)- Lisieux
Responsable Ordonnancement-Lancement1992 - 1995
MIROGLIO - Responsable Planning - RÃ©appros - Ordo (Production)- Roissy en france
Rohmer : Responsable Planification-Ordonnancement1996 - 1997
Bdi / Kp1 - Responsable logistique (Production)- Rots
Logistique : Responsable Exploitation1998 - 1999
Modling S.a. - Stagiaire (Autre)- Moult
Stage service QualitÃ© dans le cadre de la formation Licence professionnelle2000 - 2000
Asterion Caen - Responsable Planning (Production)- Caen
ChargÃ© de Gestion de Production site. Entreprise Imprimatique2000 - 2004
Asterion Caen - Responsable Planning National (Production)- Caen
Responsable planning National Groupe Asterion2004 - 2007
PITNEY BOWES ASTERION - Responsable Planning National (Production)- Saint denis
Responsable Gestion de Production National Imprimatique2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Armee De Terre à Coetquidan Bellevue (56380)- Coetquidan bellevue 1978 - 1979
Groupement Auto- Coetquidan bellevue 1978 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jacques VITRE
Vit Ã :
LISIEUX, France
NÃ© en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable gestion de production national
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
