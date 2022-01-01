Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Lisieux

Jacques VITRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Leclerc  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Rennes

    Ancien magasin Rue de Dinan.

    1977 - 1977

  • RALLYE  - Stagiaire Responsable de rayon (Commercial)

     -  Chartres 1979 - 1980

  • HYPER RALLYE  - Stagiaire Chef de rayon alimentaire (Commercial)

     -  Luce 1979 - 1980

  • Géant  - A l'ouverture du RALLYE (pas certain de la date) (Autre)

     -  VALS PRES LE PUY 1980 - 1980

  • Rallye  - Implantation et dÃ©marrage Hyper (Commercial)

     -  Vals pres le puy

    Ouverture du magasin (je ne sais plus trop la date ?...). Actuellement "GÃ©ant"

    1980 - 1980

  • Rallye  - Chef de rayon (Commercial)

     -  Boissy saint leger

    Chef de rayon Epicerie

    1980 - 1982

  • Centre E Leclerc  - Chef Alimentaire (Commercial)

     -  Lisieux 1982 - 1984

  • IN CONCEPT  - Analyste Programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Cairon

    Ancienne "Informatique Normande" Ã  Caen

    1985 - 1988

  • Snc / Febor  - Analyste Programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Bernay 1988 - 1988

  • CAROLINE ROHMER  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lisieux 1988 - 1991

  • CAROLINE ROHMER  - Responsable Planning - RÃ©appros - Ordo (Production)

     -  Lisieux

    Responsable Ordonnancement-Lancement

    1992 - 1995

  • MIROGLIO  - Responsable Planning - RÃ©appros - Ordo (Production)

     -  Roissy en france

    Rohmer : Responsable Planification-Ordonnancement

    1996 - 1997

  • Bdi / Kp1  - Responsable logistique (Production)

     -  Rots

    Logistique : Responsable Exploitation

    1998 - 1999

  • Modling S.a.  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Moult

    Stage service QualitÃ© dans le cadre de la formation Licence professionnelle

    2000 - 2000

  • Asterion Caen  - Responsable Planning (Production)

     -  Caen

    ChargÃ© de Gestion de Production site. Entreprise Imprimatique

    2000 - 2004

  • Asterion Caen  - Responsable Planning National (Production)

     -  Caen

    Responsable planning National Groupe Asterion

    2004 - 2007

  • PITNEY BOWES ASTERION  - Responsable Planning National (Production)

     -  Saint denis

    Responsable Gestion de Production National Imprimatique

    2007 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jacques VITRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    LISIEUX, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1957 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable gestion de production national

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :