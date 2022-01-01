RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pau
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
St.george's English School- Rome 1964 - 1969
-
UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW- Glasgow 1969 - 1973
-
LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS AND POLITICAL SCIENCES- Londres 1977 - 1978
-
Birkbeck College, University Of London- London 1997 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :James MACKAY
-
Vit à :
PAU, France
-
Né le :
14 févr. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Psychologue/Coach
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
James MACKAY a ajouté St.george's English School à son parcours scolaire
-
James MACKAY a ajouté Birkbeck College, University Of London à son parcours scolaire
-
James MACKAY a ajouté LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS AND POLITICAL SCIENCES à son parcours scolaire
-
James MACKAY a ajouté UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW à son parcours scolaire