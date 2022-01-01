Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pau

James MACKAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    James MACKAY

  • Vit à :

    PAU, France

  • Né le :

    14 févr. 1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Psychologue/Coach

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages