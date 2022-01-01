James RAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège François Albert- Celles sur belle 1963 - 1972
-
Ecole Primaire (Celles Sur Belle)- Celles sur belle 1964 - 1971
-
FONTANES- Niort
Interne1972 - 1977
Parcours club
-
HANDBALL CLUB CELLES SUR BELLE- Celles sur belle 1972 - 1979
Parcours militaire
-
Service Des Essences Des Armées- Pontoise 1979 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
France Télécom - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Administratif)- POITIERS
Gestion des clients Entreprises1982 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :James RAULT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GEORGES LES BAILLARGEA, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 mars 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
