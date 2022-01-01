Janick ROYAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SCHWEITZER- Fameck 1972 - 1973
-
Ecole Primaire (Rurange Les Thionville)- Rurange les thionville 1976 - 1978
-
MARIE CURIE- Guenange 1979 - 1981
-
Chambre Des Métiers- Thionville 1982 - 1983
-
LOUIS DE CORMONTAIGNE- Metz 1984 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
24eme Rgt D'artillerie- Reutlingen
Brigadier chef 06/86 ( B 2 )1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Janick ROYAUX
-
Vit Ã :
RURANGE LES THIONVILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Janick ROYAUX a reconnu Janick ROYAUX sur la photo ce1 ce2
-
Janick ROYAUX a reconnu Janick ROYAUX sur la photo Médaille e la défene nationale
-
Janick ROYAUX a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album MA FAMILLE
-
Janick ROYAUX a reconnu Janick ROYAUX sur la photo 06/86 B2
-
Janick ROYAUX a ajoutÃ© 7 photos Ã son album MA FAMILLE
-
Janick ROYAUX a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album MA PASSION
-
Janick ROYAUX a ajoutÃ© 3 photos Ã son album MA FAMILLE