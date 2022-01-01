Jean-Christophe ANSELIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Arles sur tech 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Déodat De Severac- Ceret
juste un passage ...1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole De Castelnaudary- Castelnaudary 1992 - 1995
-
TECOMAH- Jouy en josas 1996 - 1997
-
ECP MASO- Perpignan 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Nature Innov - Commercial (Commercial)- Perpignan 2004 - 2008
-
Jardiland - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- MONTFAVET 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Christophe ANSELIN
-
Vit Ã :
FARGUES, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 oct. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable adjoint Leclerc
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Christophe ANSELIN a reconnu Sandrine DESTOMBES sur la photo 5ème B
-
Jean-Christophe ANSELIN a reconnu Roseline MAGNERON sur la photo 5ème B
-
Jean-Christophe ANSELIN a reconnu Jean-Christophe ANSELIN sur la photo 5ème B