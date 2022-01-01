Jean Christophe BARDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Esmat - La Martinerie

     -  Chateauroux

    AppelÃ© du contingent - Classes Ã  l'ESMAT

    1991 - 1991

  • 3è Rhc

     -  Etain

    Soutien aux hÃ©licoptÃ¨res de combat

    1991 - 1992

  • 3em Cs Alat

     -  Etain

    SecrÃ©taire administratif - Chauffeur du commandant d'unitÃ©

    1991 - 1992

  • 1er R Mat

     -  Sarrebourg

    AppelÃ© du contingent

    1991 - 1992

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean Christophe BARDIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    2 sept. 1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Après des études de droit je suis employé comme responsable informatique d'un établissement scolaire.
    Je suis marié, j'ai un petit garçon né en juillet 2001 et une fille née en juin 2003.

  • Profession :

    Responsable informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

