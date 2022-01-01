Jean Christophe BARDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Asnieres sur seine 1973 - 1978
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Asnieres sur seine 1978 - 1983
-
LYCEE MONTALEMBERT- Courbevoie
En section littÃ©raire1984 - 1988
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre
Fac de Droit1988 - 1995
-
LYCEE MONTALEMBERT- Courbevoie
Responsable du service informatique1995 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux
AppelÃ© du contingent - Classes Ã l'ESMAT1991 - 1991
-
3è Rhc- Etain
Soutien aux hÃ©licoptÃ¨res de combat1991 - 1992
-
3em Cs Alat- Etain
SecrÃ©taire administratif - Chauffeur du commandant d'unitÃ©1991 - 1992
-
1er R Mat- Sarrebourg
AppelÃ© du contingent1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Montalembert - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Christophe BARDIN
-
Vit Ã :
ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 sept. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après des études de droit je suis employé comme responsable informatique d'un établissement scolaire.
Je suis marié, j'ai un petit garçon né en juillet 2001 et une fille née en juin 2003.
Profession :
Responsable informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
