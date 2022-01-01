Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Saturnin)- Saint saturnin 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Puygrelier- Saint michel 1984 - 1988
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE MA CAMPAGNE- Angouleme 1988 - 1991
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1991 - 1995
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'électronique Et De Ses Applications- Cergy 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON a reconnu Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON sur la photo 1E
-
Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON a reconnu Romain BELLANGER sur la photo 2T2
-
Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON a reconnu Edson MARTINOD sur la photo 2T2
-
Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON a reconnu Jean-Christophe BOUTHINON sur la photo 2T2