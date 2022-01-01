RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Dangers
Jean-Christophe COSTES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA CANDELIE- Foulayronnes 1974 - 1975
-
ECOLE ELISEE RECLUS- Agen 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Joseph Chaumié- Agen
6e2?, 5e4, 4e1, 3e1 et pour finir 3e6...1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste De Baudre- Agen
TF1....1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Val De Garonne- Marmande
Plasturgie...1987 - 1989
Parcours club
-
SUA- Agen 1980 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
CEL- Biscarrosse 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Christophe COSTES
-
Vit Ã :
RILHAC RANCON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Jean-christophe COSTES sur la photo SUA cadets 1982
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Isabelle SCOTTON (VILLARET) sur la photo Cour d'Italien 5ieme année 1979/80
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Jean-christophe COSTES sur la photo Cour d'Italien 5ieme année 1979/80
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Jean-christophe COSTES sur la photo CM2 77/78
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Jean-christophe COSTES sur la photo CM1 76/77
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Jean-christophe COSTES sur la photo CE2
-
Jean-Christophe COSTES a reconnu Jean-christophe COSTES sur la photo CP ou CE1 1974/75