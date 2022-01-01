Jean Christophe COUPAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Therese (Rodez)- Rodez 1972 - 1976
-
Ecole Flaugergues (Rodez)- Rodez 1972 - 1980
-
Collège Joseph Fabre- Rodez 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Ferdinand Foch- Rodez 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Agricole De Rodez La Roque- Rodez 1992 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Christophe COUPAT
-
Vit Ã :
SAUVETERRE DE ROUERGUE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Jean Christophe COUPAT sur la photo Ce2 année scolaire 1977-1978
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Stephane BIDENNE sur la photo Ce2 année scolaire 1977-1978
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Jean Sebastien KRUM sur la photo Ce2 année scolaire 1977-1978
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Stephane BIDENNE sur la photo CE1 Mme Flaugergues
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Jean Christophe COUPAT sur la photo CE1 Mme Flaugergues
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Jean Sebastien KRUM sur la photo CE1 Mme Flaugergues
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Sainte Therese (rodez) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a reconnu Jean-Christophe COUPAT sur la photo BTS IAAB
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Agricole De Rodez La Roque Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Ferdinand Foch Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a ajoutÃ© Collège Joseph Fabre Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean Christophe COUPAT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Flaugergues (rodez) Ã son parcours scolaire