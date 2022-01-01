Jean-Christophe DE BIASIO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Paul Langevin (Gueret)- Gueret 1978 - 1984
-
Ecole Primaire (Bouliac)- Bouliac 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Yves Du Manoir- Floirac 1985 - 1987
-
Collège François Mitterrand- Creon 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Talence 1989 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 101 Francazal- Toulouse 1992 - 1993
-
Da 188- Djibouti
Da 188- Djibouti 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Système U- VENDARGUES 1995 - 1996
-
Système U- LANGON 1996 - maintenant
-
DULOU TRAITEUR- Castres gironde 2000 - maintenant
-
Astg Car Andre - Conducteur de car- Saint medard d'eyrans 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Christophe DE BIASIO
-
Vit Ã :
CERONS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EmployÃ© de magasin
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Canada - Inde - Maroc - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - Suisse
-
