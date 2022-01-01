Jean-Christophe ESCRICH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MEYNIS- Lyon 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Lacassagne- Lyon 1982 - 1983
-
Collège F Bouvier- Saint jean de bournay 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu 1987 - 1990
-
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1990 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 942. Mont Verdun- Limonest 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
FIDUVAL NORD ISERE- Saint jean de bournay 1994 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Christophe ESCRICH
-
Vit Ã :
CHARANTONNAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 oct. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
