Jean-Christophe GLOPPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ERNEST RENAN- Villeurbanne 1977 - 1983
-
Ecole Primaire (Faramans)- Faramans
je crois ...1983 - 1985
-
Collège Marcel Aymé- Dagneux 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée De La Plaine De L'ain- Amberieu en bugey 1989 - 1993
-
Claude-bernard Lyon1- Lyon 1993 - 1996
-
Universités Claude Bernard: Lyon1- Lyon 1993 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Christophe GLOPPE
-
Vit Ã :
MÃ‚CON, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 mars 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Optimiste
Profession :
Chef de projets
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a reconnu Wilfried BOUCHUT sur la photo ce1
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Ernest Renan Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire (faramans) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a reconnu Marie-Paule ECHENIQUE (DUBUIS) sur la photo 2nde8 (je crois) 1988/1989
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a ajoutÃ© Claude-bernard Lyon1 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a ajoutÃ© Universités Claude Bernard: Lyon1 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a reconnu Corinne LORUT sur la photo 5è 7 1986-1987
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a reconnu Guillaume DALOUS sur la photo 5è 7 1986-1987
-
Jean-Christophe GLOPPE a reconnu Jean-Christophe GLOPPE sur la photo 5è 7 1986-1987