Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Epinay sur seine 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Robespierre- Epinay sur seine 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Taverny 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Gustave Monod- Enghien les bains 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Gustave Monod- Enghien les bains 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1991 - maintenant
-
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN- Velizy villacoublay 1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Christophe VICTOR
-
Vit à :
AMBLAINVILLE, France
-
Né le :
6 janv. 1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien automobile
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
