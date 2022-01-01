Jean-Claude ARAUJO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Chadelle (Longwy)- Longwy 1974 - 1980
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Mont saint martin 1980 - 1981
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Mont saint martin 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Des Recollets- Longwy 1983 - 1984
-
Enseignement Paramedicale De Huy- Huy 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison Hospitaliere St Charles Nancy- Nancy 1987 - 1992
-
CHH - Infirmier (Autre)- Huy 1998 - maintenant
-
CHR CITADELLE - Infirmier (Autre)- LiÃ¨ge 2010 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Centre D'entrainement Commando- Pont saint vincent 1988 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Claude ARAUJO
-
Vit Ã :
Belgique
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
