Jean-Claude MOLA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Paul Lapie- Courbevoie 1988 - 1992
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE COMMERCE- Paris 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Bouygues Telecom- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1999 - 2000
-
VIVRE CENT ANS- Paris 2000 - 2001
-
Cegid - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- MAISONS ALFORT 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Claude MOLA
-
Vit à :
CLICHY, France
-
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Donnons un coup de pouce au destin .....
Profession :
Consultant en informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible