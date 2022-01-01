Jean-Claude REDONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Henri Chanfreau (Carbonne)- Carbonne 1944 - 1946
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU PETIT GRAGNAGUE- Toulouse 1946 - 1948
-
ECOLE BAYARD- Toulouse 1948 - 1952
-
Lycée Pierre De Fermat- Toulouse 1952 - 1961
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Claude REDONNET
-
Vit à :
FALMOUTH, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
27 oct. 1942 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
