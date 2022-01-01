Jean Damien DEVILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA LIBERATION- Lamagistere 1981 - maintenant
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE SION- Grenoble 1981 - 1990
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Grenoble 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Champollion- Grenoble 1990 - 1991
-
Itec-boisfleury- Corenc 1992 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
13 Dble- Djibouti 1997 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Damien DEVILLE
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
