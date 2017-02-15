Jean-David LE PORT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PABLO PICASSO- Lanester 1975 - 1978
HAMATAIAPO- Mahina 1978 - 1979
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Lanester 1979 - 1980
ECOLE LES CORALLINES- Arradon 1980 - 1983
Collège Montaigne- Vannes 1983 - 1985
Collège Gilles Gahinet- Arradon 1985 - 1985
Collège Godissard- Fort de france 1985 - 1987
Lycée Alain René Lesage- Vannes 1987 - 1991
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes 1991 - 1994
Parcours militaire
CIGA- Bergerac 1995 - 1995
Garde Républicaine- Paris 1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-David LE PORT
Vit Ã :
QUIMPER, France
NÃ© en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Sasu
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Chine - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Finlande - GrÃ¨ce - Honduras - IndonÃ©sie - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Madagascar - - Mexique - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - ThaÃ¯lande
Jean-David LE PORT a ajoutÃ© CIGA Ã son parcours militaire