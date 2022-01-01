Jean David RUSTANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Collonges au mont d'or 1981 - 1984
-
Ecole Notre Dame De Bellegarde (Neuville Sur Saone)- Neuville sur saone 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Notre-dame De Bellegarde- Neuville sur saone 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Saint-charles De Serin- Lyon 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lyon 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-louis Saint-bruno- Lyon 1993 - 1995
-
BTS COMMUNICATION ET ACTIONS PUBLICITAIRES ST BRUNO- Lyon 1993 - 1995
-
I.c.l. Institut Commercial Lyonnais- Lyon 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
ASSOCIATION HUMANITAIRE EQUILIBRE- Lyon 1995 - 1998
-
ISNARD- Caluire et cuire 1999 - 2000
-
OREFI - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Lyon 2000 - 2006
-
OREXAD - Responsable EPI France (Commercial)- Lyon 2006 - 2010
-
Iph Brands (Rubix Group) - Product Developement Manager (Marketing)- Lyon 2010 - maintenant
-
KLAP SOLUTIONS - PRODUCT OFFER DIRECTOR (Marketing)- Plan les ouates 2021 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
ASSOCIATION ARTISANS DE PAIX- Villeurbanne 1999 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean David RUSTANT
-
Vit à :
VOIRON, France
-
Né le :
30 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté BTS COMMUNICATION ET ACTIONS PUBLICITAIRES ST BRUNO à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté KLAP SOLUTIONS à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Iph Brands (Rubix Group) à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté OREXAD à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté OREFI à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté ISNARD à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté ASSOCIATION ARTISANS DE PAIX à son parcours associatif
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Association Humanitaire Equilibre à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté I.c.l. Institut Commercial Lyonnais à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Lycée Saint-louis Saint-bruno à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Collège Saint-charles De Serin à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Collège Notre-dame De Bellegarde à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Ecole Notre Dame De Bellegarde (neuville Sur Saone) à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean David RUSTANT a ajouté Ecole Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire