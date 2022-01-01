RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-PÃ©ray
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège De Bois Le Roi- Bois le roi 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée François Ier- Fontainebleau
Bac B1969 - 1972
-
Iae Grenoble- Grenoble
DESS C.A.A.E.1982 - 1983
-
Iec / Institut D'etudes Commerciales- Grenoble
DESS Gestion FinanciÃ¨re et FiscalitÃ©1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
DauphinÃ© Vivarais (Crédit Mutuel)- VALENCE 1984 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean GRILLO
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT PERAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 mai 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre bancaire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afghanistan - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Argentine - Autriche - Belgique - Belize - Birmanie - BÃ©nin - Bolivie - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Bulgarie - Burkina Faso - Cambodge - Canada - Chili - Chine - Chypre - Colombie - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰quateur - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Ghana - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irak - Iran - Irlande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Jordanie - Kosovo - Laos - Liban - Libye - MacÃ©doine - Madagascar - Malaisie - Mali - Maroc - Mauritanie - Mexique - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Niger - NÃ©pal - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Russie - Serbie - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Soudan - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Oman - Syrie - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Togo - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
Jean GRILLO a reconnu Jean GRILLO sur la photo 1ere littéraire