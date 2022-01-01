RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Jean
Jean-Guillaume CONGES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Saint Jean)- Saint jean 1993 - 2001
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Saint jean 2001 - 2005
-
Lycée Professionnel Roland Garros- Toulouse 2005 - 2006
-
Lycée Professionnel Jolimont- Toulouse 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
TENNIS CLUB SAINT JEAN- Saint jean 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Guillaume CONGES
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN, France
-
Né le :
9 janv. 1990 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Lycéen
Situation familiale :
célibataire