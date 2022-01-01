RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Portier- Bar sur seine 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Chrestien De Troyes- Troyes
Section Economique et Sociale (ES)1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Marie De Champagne- Troyes
1ère année1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Clémenceau- Reims
2ème année1996 - 1997
-
ESC TROYES- Troyes
Spécialisation : Marketing1997 - 2000
-
UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST OF ENGLAND- Bristol 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
CHAMPAGNE DE CASTELLANE - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Epernay 1999 - 2000
-
Avery Dennison Corporation - Chef de produit (Marketing)- ECULLY 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Guy POINSOT
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
11 août 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas : jgpoinsot@hotmail.fr
Profession :
Chef de Produits Senior
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Cuba - Indonésie - Madagascar