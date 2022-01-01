RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sainghin-en-Weppes
Jean HAUDEGON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
C.e.g Joliot Curie- Avesnes les aubert 1959 - 1961
-
Lycée Paul Duez- Cambrai 1961 - 1966
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Lille- Lille 1966 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Minifix Socam - Responsable achats- Landrecies 1971 - 1973
-
Georges Frere Imprimerie - Attaché commercial- Tourcoing 1974 - 1976
-
Emn Emballage Moderne Du Nord - Directeur commercial- Loos 1976 - 1990
-
CPI FRANCE - Directeur de clientèle- Noisy le grand 2010 - 2011
Parcours club
-
CYCLO CLUB WAVRIN- Wavrin 1979 - maintenant
-
TENNIS CLUB ANNOEULLIN- Annoeullin 1980 - maintenant
-
BIEN DANS MES LOISIRS- Sainghin en weppes 2007 - maintenant
-
Petanque Sainghinoise- Sainghin en weppes 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean HAUDEGON
-
Vit à :
SAINGHIN EN WEPPES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible