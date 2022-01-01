Jean Luc BERTRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ANF INDUSTRIES  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Crespin 1992 - 1994

  • NETRA SYSTEMS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Marcq en baroeul 1994 - 2001

  • NTS INC

     -  Atlanta 1994 - 2002

  • LYRECO MANAGEMENT  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Marly 2002 - 2007

  • VISION  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint saulve 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jean Luc BERTRAND

  • Vit à :

    BRUAY SUR L'ESCAUT, France

  • Né le :

    1 janv. 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Administrateur SAP et Systeme UNIX

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

