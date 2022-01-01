Jean-Luc RENAUDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE DE MAISTRANCE- Brest 1965 - 1966
-
ECOLE DES DETECTEURS- Porquerolles 1966 - 1967
-
CEM- Ile du levant 1968 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
USINOR LONGWY - Technicien (Technique)- Longwy 1971 - 1979
-
Gestetner S.a. - Representant (Commercial)- Luxembourg 1979 - 1982
-
EST MULTICOPIE - Chef des ventes (Commercial)- Metz 1982 - 1986
-
Technic Bureau Diffusion - Chef des ventes (Commercial)- Quimper 1987 - 1989
-
MERAND - Vrp (Commercial)- Noyal sur vilaine 1993 - 1999
-
Breizh Fournil - Vrp (Commercial)- Auray 1999 - 2004
-
BONGARD - Représentant (Commercial)- Holtzheim 1999 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Luc RENAUDIN
-
Vit à :
PLOGASTEL SAINT GERMAIN, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ancien d'usinor senelle,je suis depuis 22a en Bretagne prés deQuimper.
Marié 2 enfants 5petits enfants.
J'étais au service electrique :train fil et train universel
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2