Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES ANGES- Belfort 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Notre-dame Des Anges- Belfort 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1995 - 1998
-
Classe Préparatoire Follereau- Belfort 1998 - 2001
-
ENSAM- Talence 2001 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD)
-
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
-
Né le :
24 juin 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD) a ajouté ENSAM à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD) a ajouté Classe Préparatoire Follereau à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD) a ajouté Lycée Raoul Follereau à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame Des Anges à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean MAILLARD (MAILLARD) a ajouté ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES ANGES à son parcours scolaire