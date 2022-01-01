Jean-Marc BRIÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FOCH- Villemomble 1977 - 1983
-
Collège Pasteur- Villemomble 1983 - 1989
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Gagny 1989 - 1992
Parcours club
-
VILLEMOMBLE SPORTS- Villemomble 1979 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
516 Eme Regiment Du Train- Toul 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Castorama - Quincaillerie/sanitaire (Commercial)- VILLEMOMBLE 1995 - 1999
-
Castorama - Commercial (Commercial)- VILLEMOMBLE 1995 - 1999
-
POINT P PAVILLONS - Commercial (Commercial)- Les pavillons sous bois 1999 - 2004
-
POINT P LIVRY GARGAN - Commercial (Commercial)- Livry gargan 2004 - maintenant
-
Point P Gournay Sur Marne - Responsable menuiserie (Commercial)- Gournay sur marne 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Marc BRIÉ
-
Vit à :
GAGNY, France
-
Né le :
22 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller de vente
Situation familiale :
célibataire