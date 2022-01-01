RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nancy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Justice (Ecrouves)- Ecrouves 1965 - 1968
ECOLE BUFFON- Nancy 1969 - 1970
Collège Claude Le Lorrain- Nancy 1969 - 1974
Lycée Professionnel Cyfflé- Nancy 1974 - 1976
Parcours club
Us Nancy 02- Nancy 1969 - 1983
A S CHAMP LE BOEUF- Maxeville champ le boeuf 1984 - 1989
CHAMP LE BOEUF- Maxeville 1984 - 1990
AS MESSEIN- Messein 1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
CORA - Commercial (Commercial)- Houdemont 1975 - maintenant
CORA NANCY - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Heillecourt 1975 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
1er Régiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg
LES CLASSES EN JUIN78 A LA 12EME CIE CAPORAL A LA 5 EME CIE (stage commando a pont st vincent)CAPORAL CHEF ET SERGENT TOUJOURS A LA 5 EME ET LA MAREE NOIRE (plan polmar)UN PEU AVANT LA QUILLE.une bonne année bien remplieDE SUPER SOUVENIRS1977 - 1978
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean Marc LOUIS
Vit à :
NANCY, France
Né en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie 2 garcons de 24 et 20 ans
mon email jeanmarc.louis2@sfr.fr
n hesitez pas je repondrai a tout mes contacts
Profession :
Employe commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
