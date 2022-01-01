RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Trappes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Jean-Marc MORILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MAURICE THOREZ- Trappes 1977 - 1984
-
Collège Youri Gagarine- Trappes 1984 - 1986
-
LEP VILLIERS SAINT FREDERIC- Villiers saint frederic 1986 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rama- Montlhery 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Bouygues Construction- GUYANCOURT 1991 - 1993
-
Auxilia Nanterre- Nanterre 1994 - 1996
-
Europcar International (Europcar) - Employé administratif (Administratif)- MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 1996 - 1997
-
Ambulance Labiche- Trappes 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Marc MORILLON
-
Vit à :
TRAPPES, France
-
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ambulancier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2