Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Blairville 1978 - 1985
INSTITUT DE GENECH- Genech
CAP BEP BTA BTSA HORTICOLE1991 - 1996
INSTITUT AGRICOLE HORTICOLE DE GENECH- Genech 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
POINT VERT- Saint omer 1997 - 1997
JARDINERY DE SOISY- Soisy sous montmorency 1997 - maintenant
Magasin Vert Soisy Sous Montmorency- Soisy sous montmorency 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean Marie LEFEBVRE
Vit à :
France
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de secteur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
