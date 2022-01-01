Jean MAUMUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Antin 1960 - 1966
-
COLLEGE ASTARAC BIGORRE- Trie sur baise 1966 - 1970
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- Vic en bigorre 1970 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAUX DE LANNEMEZAN - Infirmier (Autre)- Lannemezan 1974 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean MAUMUS
-
Vit à :
ANTIN, France
-
Né le :
19 juil. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2