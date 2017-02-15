Jean Michel Alexandre LEFEBVRE DE LHORTOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Montaigne- Paris 1958 - 1960
-
Lycée Condorcet- Paris 1962 - 1964
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE COMMERCE- Paris 1967 - 1969
-
Panthéon Assas Paris Ii- Paris la defense 1969 - 1972
-
IUT DE BOURGES- Bourges 1971 - 1973
-
IEP- Paris 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Philips - ChargÃ© de mission- PARIS 1974 - 1977
-
International Electronics Exporters - Directeur- Newport beach 1978 - 1980
-
Facim - Directeur- Chambery 1980 - 1985
-
Ministère De L'intérieur - ChargÃ© de mission pres du Dir-Cab- PARIS 1981 - 1983
-
Ministere Du Plan Et De La Decentralisation - ChargÃ© de mission pres du Dir-cab- Paris 1983 - 1985
-
Conseil General Du Var, Mairie De Cavalaire - Directeur- Cavalaire sur mer 1986 - 1989
-
CONSEIL REGIONAL DE PICARDIE - Directeur- Amiens 1989 - 2003
-
Lh Consultancy - Directeur- Bruxelles 2003 - 2013
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Michel Alexandre LEFEBVRE DE LHORTOY
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur general de collectivitÃ© territoriale
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Argentine - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Burkina Faso - Cameroun - Colombie - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Gabon - Italie - Japon - Kenya - Maroc - Mozambique - Pays-Bas - Pologne - PÃ©rou - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Congo - Russie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Tanzanie - TchÃ©quie - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
