Jean-Michel BEGUIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • E.a.a.b.c

     -  Saumur

    Formation des E.O.R et des O.R. (Cavalier)

    1977 - 1978

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

  • AMICALE LAIQUE DE GESVRINES

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    PrÃ©sident

    1997 - 2001

  • UACE

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    PrÃ©sident Union des Associations de la Chapelle sur Erdre

    2000 - 2015

  • Au Pas Des Siècles

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    Membre du Bureau

    2001 - maintenant

  • O.m.c.r.i.

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    TrÃ©sorier Office Municipal de la Culture et des Relations Internationales

    2002 - maintenant

  • Comité De Jumelage Bychawa - Pologne

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    AdhÃ©rent

    2004 - maintenant

  • Capell'yoga

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    Membre du bureau puis PrÃ©sident depuis Nov 2019

    2012 - maintenant

Parcours associatif

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean-Michel BEGUIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA CHAPELLE-SUR-ERDRE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    2 mars 1955 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 2 enfants (Yvan et Alice) s'occupe d'associations (Artistiques,Culturelles,Humanitaires,de Solidarité et Sportives)

  • Profession :

    Agent EDF-RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Instruments de musique

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    BiÃ©lorussie - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Ukraine