Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE INSTITUT SAINT ANDRE- Saumur 1958 - 1961
-
Ecole Privée Notre Dame Du Fort- Saumur 1961 - 1967
-
Lycée D'etat De Saumur- Saumur 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée Duplessis Mornay- Saumur
6ème à la 3ème1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Sadi Carnot- Saumur
2ème T et 1ère F1 et Terminal F11971 - 1974
-
Lycée Fernand Renaudeau- Cholet
Terminal F1 (Mécanique-Electricité)1974 - 1975
-
Lycée Chevrollier- Angers
BTS Bureau d'Etudes1975 - 1977
-
CNAM- Versailles 1980 - 1981
-
CNAM- Nantes 1986 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
E.a.a.b.c- Saumur
Formation des E.O.R et des O.R. (Cavalier)1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Automobiles Citroën (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Technicien (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1978 - 1980
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Technicien (Technique)- NANTES 1981 - 2015
Parcours club
-
AMICALE LAIQUE DE GESVRINES- La chapelle sur erdre
Président1997 - 2001
-
UACE- La chapelle sur erdre
Président Union des Associations de la Chapelle sur Erdre2000 - 2015
-
Au Pas Des Siècles- La chapelle sur erdre
Membre du Bureau2001 - maintenant
-
O.m.c.r.i.- La chapelle sur erdre
Trésorier Office Municipal de la Culture et des Relations Internationales2002 - maintenant
-
Comité De Jumelage Bychawa - Pologne- La chapelle sur erdre
Adhérent2004 - maintenant
-
Capell'yoga- La chapelle sur erdre
Membre du bureau puis Président depuis Nov 20192012 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Enfants Du Rwanda - Trésorier (Autre)- La chapelle sur erdre 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Michel BEGUIER
-
Vit Ã :
LA CHAPELLE-SUR-ERDRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 mars 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants (Yvan et Alice) s'occupe d'associations (Artistiques,Culturelles,Humanitaires,de Solidarité et Sportives)
Profession :
Agent EDF-Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
