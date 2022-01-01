Jean Michel BONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Marvejols 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Sacré-coeur- Saint chely d'apcher 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Technologique Emile Peytavin- Mende 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée D'enseignement Général Et Technologique La Fayette- Clermont ferrand 1992 - 1994
-
Université Blaise Pascal : Clermont-ferrand Ii- Clermont ferrand 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Sagem - Technicien (Technique)- SAINTE FLORINE 1997 - 2001
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS AUTOMOTIVE - Technicien (Technique)- Sainte florine 2001 - 2005
-
Valeo - Technicien (Technique)- SAINTE FLORINE 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Michel BONNET
-
Vit Ã :
AUZON, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 mai 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
EN COUPLE 2 ENFANTS
Si vous me reconnaissez n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un petit mail
Profession :
TECHNICIEN D INDUSTRIALISATION
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
