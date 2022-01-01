Jean Michel BONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sagem  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  SAINTE FLORINE 1997 - 2001

  • JOHNSON CONTROLS AUTOMOTIVE  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Sainte florine 2001 - 2005

  • Valeo  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  SAINTE FLORINE 2005 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean Michel BONNET

  • Vit Ã  :

    AUZON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    23 mai 1973 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    EN COUPLE 2 ENFANTS

    Si vous me reconnaissez n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un petit mail

  • Profession :

    TECHNICIEN D INDUSTRIALISATION

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :