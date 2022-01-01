Jean-Michel BONTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours de vacances

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean-Michel BONTE

  • Vit Ã  :

    PLOUNÃ‰VEZ-LOCHRIST (29430), France

  • NÃ© en :

    1956 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'aimerais retrouver mes amis du lycée, et ceux que j'ai connu pendant ma carrière dans l'aéronavale à Hyères.
    Pour Hyères n'appelez plus, c'est fait!

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur en informatique industrielle

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages