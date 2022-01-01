Jean-Michel BONTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours de vacances
-
Chateau De Rosamel- Frencq 1960 - 1965
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Faidherbe- Lille
6M2, 5M1,..,2AB,1ere D, Terminale D en 19731967 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Michel BONTE
-
Vit Ã :
PLOUNÃ‰VEZ-LOCHRIST (29430), France
-
NÃ© en :
1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'aimerais retrouver mes amis du lycée, et ceux que j'ai connu pendant ma carrière dans l'aéronavale à Hyères.
Pour Hyères n'appelez plus, c'est fait!
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur en informatique industrielle
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu Jean-Michel BONTE sur la photo
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu Alain OUAYOUN sur la photo
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu Jean-FranÃ§ois VEYRET sur la photo TC3
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu Marc BONTE sur la photo TC3
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu Jean- Michel BONTE sur la photo suivante
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Mon premier métier
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu Jean- Michel BONTE sur la photo Remise du Brevet de pilote de chasse 18 Avril 1978
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Mon premier métier
-
Jean-Michel BONTE a reconnu MichÃ¨le CANON sur la photo 5eme