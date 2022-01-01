RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vichy
Jean Michel BOONE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
FOYER LES MARRONNIERS- Versailles 1989 - 1993
-
Institution Saint-joseph- Mesnieres en bray 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison Marcel Callo- Cempuis 1993 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Michel BOONE
-
Vit à :
VICHY, France
-
Né le :
26 avril 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean Michel BOONE a reconnu Jean Michel BOONE sur la photo Ce2
-
Jean Michel BOONE a reconnu Yseult BRISSON sur la photo cm1/cm2
-
Jean Michel BOONE a reconnu Mohamed RAMY sur la photo cm1/cm2
-
Jean Michel BOONE a reconnu Aurelie LAMORLETTE sur la photo cm1/cm2
-
Jean Michel BOONE a reconnu Jean Michel BOONE sur la photo cm1/cm2
-
Jean Michel BOONE a ajouté Maison Marcel Callo à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean Michel BOONE a ajouté Foyer Les Marronniers à son parcours scolaire