Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Xertigny)- Xertigny 1975 - 1981
-
Collège Camille Claudel- Xertigny 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Claude Gellée- Epinal 1986 - 1989
-
Faculté De Pharmacie, Nancy I- Nancy 1989 - 1995
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1989 - 1995
-
Ecole Des Hautes études Commerciales (Hec)- Jouy en josas
Exec MBA2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
-
CERP LORRAINE - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)- Nancy 1997 - 2000
-
Ocp Répartition - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)- Le plessis robinson 2000 - 2002
-
Johnson & Johnson France - Directeur logistique (Production)- Issy les moulineaux 2002 - 2006
-
Johnson & Johnson- Courcelles 2006 - 2011
-
Johnson & Johnson - Ethicon - Senior Directeur des Services Client EMEA (Autre)- Issy les moulineaux 2012 - 2016
-
Johnson & Johnson - Ethicon - Senior Directeur Distribution - Major hubs EMEA- Issy les moulineaux 2016 - 2018
-
Johnson & Johnson Australia - Senior Director Distribution Australia & New Zelande- North sydney po boxes 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Michel COLNOT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PHILIPPE, Australie
-
NÃ© le :
20 sept. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Pharmacien / Directeur Logistique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - Bulgarie - Canada - Chine - CorÃ©e du Sud - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - Irlande - Italie - - Malaisie - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
-
